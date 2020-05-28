DORIAN LPG LTD. (NYSE:LPG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 27, 2020, Dorian LPG Ltd. (the \”Company\”) issued a press release (the \”Press Release\”) relating to its financial results for the quarterly period and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the Press Release was \”furnished\” to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the \”Commission\”) as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company\’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on May 27, 2020.

The unaudited consolidated balance sheets included in Exhibit 99.1 hereto are derived from the Company\’s consolidated financial statements for the eight consecutive fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2020, which the Company believes will assist investors and market participants in evaluating the Company’s financial performance. The Company does not presently have plans to furnish unaudited consolidated balance sheets in this manner in the future but may do so in its sole discretion.

The unaudited consolidated balance sheets included in Exhibit 99.1 have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the management of the Company. The following unaudited consolidated balance sheets should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the Press Release.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 to Form 8-K, the information under this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 shall be deemed to be \”furnished\” to the Commission and not be deemed to be \”filed\” with the Commission for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the \”Exchange Act\”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing. In addition, this report (including the table attached as Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein that is required to be disclosed solely as a requirement of this Item.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d)Exhibits