TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On January 29, 2021, TETRA Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with Spartan Energy Holdco, LLC (“Acquirer”), and, solely for the limited purposes set forth therein, Spartan Energy Partners LP (“Spartan”), and consummated the transactions under the Purchase Agreement. to the Purchase Agreement, effective on January 29, 2021, the Company sold the following to Acquirer:

(i) 10,952,478 common units (“Common Units”) representing limited partner interests of CSI Compressco LP (the “Partnership”), which represent approximately 23.1 percent of the outstanding limited partner interests of the Partnership; and

(ii) all of the outstanding membership interests (the “GP Equity”) in CSI Compressco GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership (the “General Partner”).

The General Partner holds all of the incentive distribution rights of the Partnership and a 1.4 percent general partner interest in the Partnership. Collectively, the sale of the limited partner interests in the Partnership and the GP Equity to the Purchase Agreement is referred to herein as the “GP Sale.”

The consideration for the GP Sale was $14.0 million, which consisted of $13.4 million in cash paid at the closing and $0.5 million to be paid on the six-month anniversary of the closing. The Company is also entitled to earn additional consideration of $3.1 million in the form of cash and/or Common Units if the Partnership achieves certain financial targets on or prior to December 31, 2022, as set forth in the Purchase Agreement. If earned, the additional consideration is payable on or before the 26-month anniversary of the closing. Spartan provided an unconditional guarantee of the performance of all of Acquirer’s payment obligations under the Purchase Agreement, including with respect to the additional consideration.

The Purchase Agreement includes customary representations, warranties, covenants and indemnities. The closing of the GP Sale has been consummated and is not conditioned upon the occurrence of any other event.

In connection with the execution of the Purchase Agreement, on January 29, 2021, the Company entered into a Transition Services Agreement with the Partnership, to which the Company will provide certain accounting, information technology and back office support services to the Partnership for a period of up to one year following closing.

On January 29, 2021, the Company issued a press release, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference, announcing the GP Sale.

