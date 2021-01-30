DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD. (TSE:DRT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The Company combines its three-dimensional (3D) design, configuration and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network. The Company operates in Canada and the United States. ICE provides design, drawing, specification, pricing and manufacturing process information. Its solutions include DIRTT Walls, DIRTT Power, DIRTT Networks, DIRTT Ceilings, DIRTT Floor and DIRTT Timber Frame. It caters to a range of industries, including healthcare, education, financial services, government and military, manufacturing, non-profit, oil and gas, professional services, retail and technology. Its subsidiaries include DIRTT Environmental Solutions, Inc., Ice Edge Business Solutions Ltd., Ice Edge Business Solutions, Inc. and DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.