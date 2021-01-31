IF BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On January 29, 2021, IF Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association, issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Press release dated January 29, 2021

About IF BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association (Iroquois Federal). The Company is primarily engaged in the business of directing, planning and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal. Iroquois Federal is a federally chartered savings association. Its business consists primarily of taking deposits from the public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in a range of loans. It offers alternative delivery channels, including automated teller machines (ATMs), online banking and bill pay, mobile banking with mobile deposit and bill pay, automated clearing house (ACH) origination, remote deposit capture and telephone banking. It also offers annuities, mutual funds, individual and group retirement plans, life, disability and health insurance, individual securities, managed accounts and other financial services at all of its locations.