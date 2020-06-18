TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant.

Story continues below

(a) On June 12, 2020, the Audit Committee (the “Committee”) of the Board of Directors of TETRA Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“TETRA”), approved the dismissal of Ernst & Young LLP (“Ernst & Young”) as the TETRA’s independent registered public accounting firm. On June 15, 2020, Management of TETRA notified Ernst & Young that it would be dismissed as the independent registered public accounting firm of TETRA effective immediately.

The audit reports of Ernst & Young on TETRA’s consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles. During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and through June 12, 2020, there were no (a) disagreements (as that term is used in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions to Item 304 of Regulation S-K) with Ernst & Young on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Ernst & Young, would have caused it to make reference to the subject matter in their reports; or (b) reportable events (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

TETRA provided Ernst & Young with a copy of the foregoing disclosures on this Current Report on Form 8-K and requested that Ernst & Young furnish TETRA with a letter addressed to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) stating whether it agrees with the above statements, and if not, stating the respects in which it does not agree. A copy of that letter, dated June 18, 2020, is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

(b) On June 12, 2020, following a competitive tender process, the Audit Committee approved the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP (“Grant Thornton”) as TETRA’s independent registered public accounting firm beginning with TETRA’s second quarter ending June 30, 2020, effective immediately. During the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and through June 12, 2020, TETRA did not consult with Grant Thornton with respect to (a) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might have been rendered on TETRA’s consolidated financial statements; or (b) any matters that were either the subject of a disagreement (as that term is used in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions to Item 304 of Regulation S-K) or a reportable event (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibit is furnished as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K:

TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC Exhibit

EX-16.1 2 tti-ex161_6.htm EX-16.1 tti-ex161_6.htm Exhibit 16.1 Ernst & Young LLP 5 Houston Center 1401 McKinney,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. Its Production Testing division provides frac flowback services, production well testing services, offshore rig cooling and other associated services in various oil and gas producing regions. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. The Offshore division consists of two operating segments: Offshore Services and Maritech.