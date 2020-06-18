TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On June 18, 2020, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (the “Company”) announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with the Southern Research Institute. A copy of the press release which discusses this matter is filed as Exhibit 99.01 to, and incorporated by reference in, this report.

99.01 Press release of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., dated June 18, 2020



Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.01 2 ex99-01.htm PRESS RELEASE TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. 8-K Exhibit 99.01 Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Southern Research Announce Expansion of COVID-19 Vaccine Collaboration Plan to Produce Blueprint of How the Human Immune System Responds to Infection Caused by SAR-CoV-2,…

To view the full exhibit click here