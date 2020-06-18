TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01
On June 18, 2020, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (the “Company”) announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with the Southern Research Institute. A copy of the press release which discusses this matter is filed as Exhibit 99.01 to, and incorporated by reference in, this report.
|Press release of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., dated June 18, 2020
EX-99.01 2 ex99-01.htm PRESS RELEASE TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. 8-K Exhibit 99.01 Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Southern Research Announce Expansion of COVID-19 Vaccine Collaboration Plan to Produce Blueprint of How the Human Immune System Responds to Infection Caused by SAR-CoV-2,…
