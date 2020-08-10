TERRA TECH CORP. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 7, 2020, Terra Tech Corp. (the \”Company\”) issued a press release announcing second quarter 2020 financial results. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained in this Item 2.02 and in Exhibit 99.1 referenced herein is being furnished and shall not be deemed \”filed\” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the \”Securities Exchange Act\”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the \”Securities Act\”), unless the Company expressly so incorporates such information by reference.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On August 7, 2020, Matthew Morgan, Chief Executive Officer, and Megan Jimenez, Chief Financial Officer, of the Company participated in an interview with KCSA Strategic Communications, which was published on August 7, 2020. A full transcript of the interview is attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information discussed in the interview in the future, except as may be required by law.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 and in Exhibit 99.2 referenced herein is being furnished and shall not be deemed \”filed\” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act, unless the Company expressly so incorporates such information by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

Terra Tech Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 trtc_ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE

About TERRA TECH CORP. (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. is a cannabis-focused agriculture company. The Company operates through two segments: Hydroponic Produce and Cannabis Products. The Company, through its subsidiary, GrowOp Technology Ltd., is engaged in the design, marketing and sale of hydroponic equipment. It is also a retail seller of locally grown hydroponic produce, herbs, and floral products through its subsidiary, Edible Garden Corp. (Edible Garden). It intends to operate medical marijuana cultivation, production and dispensary facilities in Nevada through its subsidiaries, MediFarm, LLC (MediFarm), MediFarm I, LLC (MediFarm I) and MediFarm II, LLC (MediFarm II). Through its subsidiary, IVXX, Inc. (IVXX), it produces and sells a line of cannabis flowers and cigarettes, among others. The hydroponic produce segment consists of Edible Garden’s business and operations. Its cannabis products segment consists of IVXX’s business, as well as the proposed business operations of MediFarm, MediFarm I and MediFarm II.