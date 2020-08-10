GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 10, 2020, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. In connection therewith, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. provided an investor presentation on its website at http://www.golubcapitalbdc.com. A copy of the investor presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 furnished herewith, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such Section. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

About GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies. It may also selectively invest in second lien and subordinated loans of, and warrants and minority equity securities in the United States middle-market companies. The Company seeks to create a portfolio that includes primarily senior secured and one stop loans by primarily investing in the securities of the United States middle-market companies. It generally invests in securities that have been rated below investment grade by independent rating agencies or that would be rated below investment grade if they were rated. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment advisor, GC Advisors LLC (GC Advisors).