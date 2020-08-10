PEOPLES FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PFBX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Story continues below

On August 10, 2020, Peoples Financial Corporation issued a press release announcing an adjustment to its results for the second quarter of 2020.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

PEOPLES FINANCIAL CORP /MS/ Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_198144.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_198144.htm Exhibit 99.1: Peoples Financial Corporation Press Release Dated August 10,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About PEOPLES FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending. Deposit services include interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRA) accounts. The Bank provides depository accounts to individuals; small and middle market businesses, and state, county and local government entities in its trade area at interest rates consistent with market conditions. It also offers a range of services, including wire transfer services, cash management and Internet banking.