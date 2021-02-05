TERRA TECH CORP. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On February 1, 2021, Terra Tech Corp. (the “Company”) entered into an Amended and Restated Independent Director Agreement with Nicholas Kovacevich, the Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Kovacevich Agreement”). to the Kovacevich Agreement, (1) the Company issued to Mr. Kovacevich 500,000 restricted shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Common Stock”), which vest in twelve equal installments on the first day of each month beginning on March 1, 2021 (provided Mr. Kovacevich is a director of the Company on the applicable vesting date) and (2) the Company agreed to pay Mr. Kovacevich cash compensation of $5,000 per month, payable on the first day of each month beginning March 1, 2021 for the term of the Kovacevich Agreement. There is no material relationship between the Company or its affiliates and Mr. Kovacevich, other than in respect of the transactions contemplated by the Kovacevich Agreement.

On February 1, 2021, the Company entered into an Amended and Restated Independent Director Agreement with Ira Ritter, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Ritter Agreement”). to the Ritter Agreement, (1) the Company issued to Mr. Ritter an option to purchase 500,000 shares of Common Stock at the closing price of the Common Stock on the date of the Ritter Agreement, which vest in twelve equal installments on the first day of each month beginning on March 1, 2021 (provided Mr. Ritter is a director of the Company on the applicable vesting date) and (2) the Company agreed to pay Mr. Ritter cash compensation of $5,000 per month, payable on the first day of each month beginning March 1, 2021 for the term of the Ritter Agreement. There is no material relationship between the Company or its affiliates and Mr. Ritter, other than in respect of the transactions contemplated by the Ritter Agreement.

The foregoing descriptions of the Kovacevich Agreement and the Ritter Agreement are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of such documents, copies of which are filed as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K (this “Report”) and which are incorporated by reference herein in their entirety.

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

On February 3, 2021, the Company filed (1) a Certificate of Withdrawal of Certificate of Designation of the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada, which withdraws the Certificate of Designation establishing the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock and eliminates the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock from the Company’s Articles of Incorporation (the “Series A Certificate”), and (2) a Certificate of Withdrawal of Certificate of Designation of the Company’s Series B Preferred Stock with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada, which withdraws the Certificate of Designation establishing the Company’s Series B Preferred Stock and eliminates the Company’s Series B Preferred Stock from the Company’s Articles of Incorporation (the “Series B Certificate”).

The foregoing descriptions of the Series A Certificate and the Series B Certificate are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of such documents, copies of which are filed as Exhibits 3.1 and 3.2, respectively, to this Report and which are incorporated by reference herein in their entirety.

