ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:ONCS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers.

On February 1, 2021, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (the “Company”) approved the appointment of Mr. Brian Leuthner as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, effective February 2, 2021.

Mr. Leuthner, 56, joins the Company having held a variety of leadership positions over his 32-year biotech and pharmaceutical career, including Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer functions. For a decade, Mr. Leuthner was President, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Edge Therapeutics, Inc., an orphan disease-focused company. In 2019, Mr. Leuthner led the merger of Edge and PDS Biotechnology, an immune-oncology company. While at Edge, he developed a long-term vision, strategic plan and corporate culture that ensured a successful transition from a start-up company through late-stage development. Earlier in his career, Mr. Leuthner held a variety of operational and commercial leadership positions at Fontus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., The Medicines Company, ESP Pharma, Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson, Thomas Ferguson Healthcare Advertising Agency and Glaxo Wellcome Company. Mr. Leuthner earned his Bachelor of Science and Masters in Business Administration degrees from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Leuthner as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Leuthner will receive a one-time inducement award of 150,000 stock options to purchase the Company’s common stock. A total of 37,500 of the options vested on February 2, 2021, and the remaining 112,500 options will vest quarterly over a two-year period.

No family relationships exist between Mr. Leuthner and any of the Company’s directors or other executive officers. There are no arrangements between Mr. Leuthner and any other person to which Mr. Leuthner was selected as an officer, nor are there any transactions to which the Company is or was a participant and in which Mr. Leuthner has a material interest subject to disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.



About ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on designing, developing and commercializing gene therapies, therapeutics and medical approaches to stimulate an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, consists of a plasmid construct encoding the proinflammatory cytokine, IL-12, which is delivered into the tumor through in vivo electroporation. As of July 31, 2016, the Company was pursuing two Phase II trials: ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma and ImmunoPulse IL-12 plus pembrolizumab in patients with advanced, metastatic melanoma. In addition, it is pursuing ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with triple negative breast cancer. Its ImmunoPulse product candidates are based on its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-based immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system, resulting in systemic anti-tumor immune responses.