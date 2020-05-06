SEC Filings TENNESSEE VALLEY AUTHORITY (NYSE:TVE) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

TENNESSEE VALLEY AUTHORITY (NYSE:TVE) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 6, 2020, the Tennessee Valley Authority (“TVA”) released a preliminary offering circular in connection with the planned issuance of $1,000,000,000 of TVA power bonds (the “Preliminary Offering Circular”). A copy of the Preliminary Offering Circular is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1.

TVA undertakes no obligation to update any information contained in the Preliminary Offering Circular to reflect developments that occur after its release or for any other reason.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

