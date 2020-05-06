NATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:NHLD) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Story continues below

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibits are furnished herewith:

Forward Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K may contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions about the Company, its current and prospective portfolio investments, and its industry. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Actual developments and results are likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections as a result of a number of factors, including risks described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

NATIONAL HOLDINGS CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_184870.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_184870.htm Exhibit 99.1 21255 Burbank Blvd.,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About NATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National Holdings Corporation (National) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include brokerage and advisory services, tax and accounting services, and corporate. Its brokerage and advisory services segment includes broker-dealer and investment advisory services, sale of insurance products and licensed mortgage brokerage services provided by the Broker-Dealer Subsidiaries, National Asset Management, Inc., National Insurance Corporation, Prime Financial Services and GC Capital Corporation. Its tax and accounting services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services provided by Gilman Ciocia, Inc. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. Through National’s broker-dealer and investment advisory subsidiaries, it offers retail brokerage to individual and institutional clients; provide investment banking, merger and acquisition and advisory services to micro, small and mid-cap companies and is engaged in trading securities.