TELIGENT, INC. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On May 22, 2020, Teligent, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the Company’s earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and certain other information. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The Company will conduct a conference call to review its financial results on May 22, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The information, including Exhibit 99.1, in this Form 8-K is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in this Form 8-K shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall otherwise be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.