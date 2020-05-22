SEC Filings CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

James M. Zappa, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of CHS Inc. (the “Company”) has informed the Company that as part of his career transition planning, he will transition from his current role as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. The Company has commenced a search process for Mr. Zappa’s successor. Mr. Zappa will transition to another leadership role in the Company, effective with the appointment of a new General Counsel.