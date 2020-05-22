MICROVISION, INC. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(c) Exhibits.

99.1 MicroVision, Inc. Press Release Announces Resignation of Board Member Perry M. Mulligan.

MICROVISION, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm PRESS RELEASE EdgarFilingEXHIBIT 99.1MicroVision Announces Resignation of Board Member Perry M. Mulligan REDMOND,…

About MICROVISION, INC. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Microvision, Inc. is a developer of laser beam scanning (LBS) technology. The Company markets its technology under the brand name, PicoP. It has developed PicoP scanning technology that can be adopted by its customers to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions that use laser diodes as the light source. The Company offers key components for inclusion in a scanning engine, including its Micro-Electrical Mechanical Systems (MEMS) and Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). Its PicoP scanning technology incorporates its expertise in two-dimensional MEMS, lasers, optics and electronics to create a small form factor scanning engine with lower power needs. It licenses PicoP scanning technology to original design manufacturers (ODMs) or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its technology creates a platform that can support multiple applications and markets, including enterprise, medical, industrial and automotive.