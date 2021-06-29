TECHPRECISION CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01



TECHPRECISION CORP Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 tm2120896d1_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT THIS AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT (the “Amendment”),…

About TECHPRECISION CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:TPCS)

TechPrecision Corporation is a manufacturer of fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The Company offers a range of services required to transform metallic raw materials into precision finished products. It sells finished products to its customers in three industry groups: defense, energy and precision industrial. Its primary business includes the business of its subsidiary, Ranor, Inc. Its operations in China are conducted through its subsidiary, Wuxi Critical Mechanical Components Co., Ltd. (WCMC). WCMC, through its subcontractors, provides precision component fabrication and machining solutions. Its manufacturing solutions include fabrication operations (cutting, press and roll forming, assembly, welding, heat treating, blasting and painting), and machining operations, including computer numerical controlled horizontal and vertical milling centers. Its projects include the manufacturing of products from various traditional, as well as specialty metal alloys.