DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

As of June 28, 2021, the outstanding shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the “Common Stock”) of Delcath Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) had increased by more than 5% since the last reported shares of Common Stock outstanding.

As of June 28, 2021, the Company had 7,349,777 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding. The increase in outstanding shares of Common Stock is due to (i) the conversion of 7,651.35 shares of Series E Convertible Preferred Stock into 765,135 shares of Common Stock, (ii) the conversion of 1,122.44 shares of Series E-1 Convertible Preferred Stock into 112,244 shares of Common Stock (iii) the exercise of 3,750 Series F warrants to purchase 3,750 shares of Common Stock, (iv) the exercise of 4,341 Series E and E-1 warrants to purchase 4,341 shares of Common Stock and (v) the exercise of 215,000 pre-funded warrants to purchase 215,000 shares of Common Stock.

About DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc. is a late-stage clinical development company with early commercial activity in Europe focused on cancers of the liver. The Company is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company developing its product, Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System (Melphalan/HDS). The Company’s system delivers and filters melphalan hydrochloride, which is marketed as a device under the trade name Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT). The Company’s focus is on the execution of the clinical development program (CDP) in ocular melanoma liver metastases (mOM), intrahepatic cholangiocarncinoma (ICC), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC or primary liver) and other cancers that are metastatic to the liver.