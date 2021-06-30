3D PIONEER SYSTEMS, INC. (OTCMKTS:DPSM) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 10.1 Share Sale Agreement 99.1 Press Release issued June 24, 2021



3D PIONEER SYSTEMS, INC. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Share Sale Agreement BETWEEN 3D Pioneer Systems Inc. AND Host Group of Companies Pty Ltd ACN 085 418 159 AND Vantis Partners Pty Ltd ACN 142 953 731 This Acquisition Agreement (“Agreement”) is entered into this June of 23,…

About 3D PIONEER SYSTEMS, INC. (OTCMKTS:DPSM)

3D Pioneer Systems, Inc. is engaged in implementing of three-dimensional (3D) printing in the gaming and entertainment industries. The Company provides 3D printing hardware, software and accessories. The Company’s Wyatt is a 3D printer with features, such as wireless connectivity, Web interface and remote mobile access, and control. The Company’s Appaloza is an online marketplace and platform for designing, collaborating and printing. The Company’s Appaloza is a 3D marketplace where both designs can be sold, shared, modified and printed. The Company’s Appaloza enables direct communication and control with fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printers on the market. The Company’s also offers The Whip, a Web enabled 3D printer controller. The Company is also engaged in developing a portfolio of mobile games playable on all platforms, including Internetwork Operating System (iOS), Android, Windows and Linux. The Company operates offices in the United States and the United Kingdom.