TECHCARE CORP. (OTCMKTS:TECR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Reference is made to Securities and Exchange Commission Release No. 34-88465 dated March 25, 2020 “Order under Section 36 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Modifying Exemptions from the Reporting and Proxy Delivery Requirements for Public Companies” (the “Order”). The Order concerns exemptions from certain filing deadlines in light of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Israel and attendant restrictions on life in Israel, which include, among others, our team and advisors being required to work from home, combined with the additional workload involved in completing the transactions reported by the Registrant during the first quarter of this year for the issuance and sale of shares in the Registrant and the sale of shares in its subsidiary Novomic Ltd, have caused delays in completing the required work on the Registrant’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Report”). The Registrant is consequently unable to file the Annual Report on a timely basis. The Registrant is relying on the Order. The estimated date by which the Annual Report is expected to be filed is no later than April 30, 2020.