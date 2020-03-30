On March 26, 2020, Roanoke Gas Company (“Roanoke”), the utility subsidiary of RGC Resources, Inc. (“Resources”), entered into a new Revolving Line of Credit Note in the original principal amount of $28,000,000 (the “Note”) in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (“Wells Fargo”). The Note replaces the Revolving Line of Credit Note dated March 26, 2019 in the original principal amount of $30,000,000. The Note expires on March 31, 2022.

The purpose of the Note is to provide working capital financing for Roanoke’s operations and bridge financing for its infrastructure enhancement and replacement projects. The Note provides for a variable interest rate based upon 30-day LIBOR and multiple-tier borrowing limits to accommodate seasonal borrowing demands. The Note provides for borrowing limits that range from $3,000,000 to a maximum of $28,000,000 during the term of the Note.

In connection with the Note, Roanoke also entered into the Fourth Amendment to Credit Agreement as of March 26, 2020, with Wells Fargo (the “Amendment”), which amends the original Credit Agreement between the parties dated March 31, 2016 and all subsequent amendments. The Amendment aligns the termination date and the maximum principal amount available under the Note and retains all other terms and requirements of prior credit agreements.

The Continuing Guaranty previously entered into by Resources with Wells Fargo remains in effect.

The information required by this Item 2.03 is set forth in Item 1.01 above in respect of the Note, which is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits.