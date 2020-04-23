SEC Filings SANDRIDGE MISSISSIPPIAN TRUST II (NYSE:SDR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

SANDRIDGE MISSISSIPPIAN TRUST II (NYSE:SDR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Attached as Exhibit 99.1 is a press release issued on behalf of the Registrant. The information furnished is not deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, is not subject to the liabilities of that section and is not deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

ITEM 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.