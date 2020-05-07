TEARLAB CORPORATION (NASDAQ:TEAR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On May 7, 2020, TearLab Corporation issued a press release announcing advanced discussions regarding a potential business combination. A copy of the press release is filed hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Item 8.01 and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, or the Exchange Act, except to the extent that we specifically incorporate it by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release, dated May 7, 2020



TearLab Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 TearLab Corporation Confirms Merger Discussions ESCONDIDO,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About TEARLAB CORPORATION (NASDAQ:TEAR)

TearLab Corporation is an in-vitro diagnostic company. The Company has commercialized a tear testing platform, the TearLab Osmolarity System, which enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. The Company, through its subsidiary TearLab Research, Inc., develops technologies to enable eye care practitioners to test a range of biomarkers (chemistries, metabolites, genes and proteins) at the point-of-care. Its product, the TearLab Osmolarity System, enables the measurement of tear osmolarity in the doctor’s office. The TearLab Osmolarity System consists of approximately three components: the TearLab disposable, the TearLab Pen, and the TearLab Reader. The TearLab disposable is a single-use microfluidic microchip. The TearLab Pen is a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable. The TearLab Reader is a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab Pen.