ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On May 6, 2020, Artesian Resources Corporation (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of shareholders. At the annual meeting, Mr. John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. and Ms. Dian C. Taylor were elected to serve as directors of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), each for a three-year term and until his or her respective successor shall be elected and qualified or until his or her earlier resignation or removal. Only holders of record of the Company’s Class B Common Stock were entitled to vote on the election of Mr. Eisenbrey and Ms. Taylor.
Votes were cast as follows with respect to Mr. Eisenbrey’s and Ms. Taylor’s election:
Because the Board is divided into three classes with one class elected each year to hold office for a three-year term, the following directors continued to serve as directors of the Company immediately after the annual meeting: Mr. Kenneth R. Biederman, Ms. Nicholle R. Taylor, Mr. William C. Wyer and Mr. Michael Houghton.
Artesian Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers water, wastewater and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. It distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania. It also provides contract water and wastewater operations, and water and sewer Service Line Protection Plans. Its subsidiaries include Artesian Water Company, Inc. (Artesian Water), Artesian Water Pennsylvania, Inc., Artesian Water Maryland, Inc., Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc., Artesian Wastewater Maryland, Inc., Artesian Utility Development, Inc., Artesian Development Corporation and Artesian Consulting Engineers, Inc. Artesian Water distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, Governmental, municipal and utility customers throughout the State of Delaware.

