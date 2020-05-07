ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Artesian Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers water, wastewater and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. It distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania. It also provides contract water and wastewater operations, and water and sewer Service Line Protection Plans. Its subsidiaries include Artesian Water Company, Inc. (Artesian Water), Artesian Water Pennsylvania, Inc., Artesian Water Maryland, Inc., Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc., Artesian Wastewater Maryland, Inc., Artesian Utility Development, Inc., Artesian Development Corporation and Artesian Consulting Engineers, Inc. Artesian Water distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, Governmental, municipal and utility customers throughout the State of Delaware.