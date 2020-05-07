SEC Filings CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 7, 2020, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. reported results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, to a press release. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information contained in this report shall not be deemed “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information and Exhibit be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)>Exhibits.