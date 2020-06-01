ADDENTAX GROUP CORP. (OTCMKTS:ATXG) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR PRINCIPAL OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT OF PRINCIPAL OFFICERS

On May 28, 2020, NG Chung Chi resigned as an independent director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Addentax Group Corp.



About ADDENTAX GROUP CORP. (OTCMKTS:ATXG)

Story continues below

Addentax Group Corp. is a development-stage company. The Company is working on a field of producing images on a multiple surfaces, such as glass, leather, plastic, ceramic, textile, and others using three-dimensional (3D) sublimation vacuum heat transfer machine. The 3D sublimation vacuum heat transfer machine does not require technical skills for product production. A set of printing machines includes the machine itself and all raw materials for setting up and testing, and raw materials for production process. Materials for images can be varied, such as ceramics, glass, crockery, metal, clothing, caps, bags, leather products and other products. Its products are intended for individuals, business owners associated with the sale of souvenirs, and business owners intending to order souvenirs in the corporate style. It also intends to conclude a contract of carriage with local shipping companies for delivery of its goods to cities such as Meknes, Rabat, Kenitra and across the world.