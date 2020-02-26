SEC Filings TEAM, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

TEAM, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 25, 2020, Team, Inc. (“we,” “our,” “us,” or the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that our Board of Directors unanimously appointed Amerino Gatti, our Chief Executive Officer, to the additional position of Chairman of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Gatti has been a member of our Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer since January 2018.

Also on February 25, 2020, the Company announced that our Board of Directors has designated Louis A. Waters as the Lead Independent Director, effective immediately. Mr. Waters had served as the non-executive Chairman of the Board since May 2017 and previously served as the Lead Director from June 2007 until May 2017. Mr. Waters has been a member of the Board of Directors since 1998.

A copy of the Company\’s press release issued February 25, 2020 regarding the matters described in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

