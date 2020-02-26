TEAM, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 25, 2020, Team, Inc. (“we,” “our,” “us,” or the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that our Board of Directors unanimously appointed Amerino Gatti, our Chief Executive Officer, to the additional position of Chairman of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Gatti has been a member of our Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer since January 2018.
Also on February 25, 2020, the Company announced that our Board of Directors has designated Louis A. Waters as the Lead Independent Director, effective immediately. Mr. Waters had served as the non-executive Chairman of the Board since May 2017 and previously served as the Lead Director from June 2007 until May 2017. Mr. Waters has been a member of the Board of Directors since 1998.
A copy of the Company\’s press release issued February 25, 2020 regarding the matters described in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
About TEAM, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc. is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining high temperature and high pressure piping systems and vessels. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Services (IHT) Group, Mechanical Services (MS) Group and Quest Integrity (Quest Integrity) Group. The IHT Group offers inspection services and heat treating services. The MS Group offers both on-stream services and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair services, fugitive emissions control services, hot tapping services, field machining services and technical bolting services, valve repair services, heat exchanger and maintenance services, isolation and test plug services, valve insertion services and project services. The Quest Integrity Group offers integrity management solutions to the energy industry in the form of quantitative inspection and engineering assessment services and products.

