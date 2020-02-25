PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On February 25, 2020, PRGX Global, Inc. issued a press release announcing its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, a copy of which is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.
About PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)
PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX), together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit and spend analytics services. The Company provides recovery audit, procure-to-pay performance improvement, spend analytics and risk management services principally to large businesses and government agencies. The Company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific and Adjacent Services. The Recovery Audit Services-Americas segment represents recovery audit services the Company provides in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific segment represents recovery audit services it provides in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment includes spend analytics (data transformation and cost harmonization), Supplier Information Management (SIM) and Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply (CIPS) Sustainability Index (CSI).
