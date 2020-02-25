PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

The following information is being furnished to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K. This information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

On February 25, 2020, PRGX Global, Inc. issued a press release announcing its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, a copy of which is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is furnished herewith: