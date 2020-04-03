SEC Filings TEAM, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

In response to the impacts of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 on the business of Team, Inc. (the “Company”), our Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) recommended, and our Board of Directors (the “Board”) unanimously approved, the following temporary actions related to our 2020 compensation:

During the remainder of 2020, the Board and the Compensation Committee of the Board will evaluate these temporary compensation actions at their respective regular quarterly meetings or as otherwise deemed necessary.

On April 1, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing certain cost reduction actions in response to the current market volatility, operational disruption related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and the oil and gas industry outlook. Such measures include the reduction in salaries for the executive leadership team; lowering of the 2020 annual capital expenditure plan by more than 30%; rationalization of facilities and elimination of all non-essential costs; furloughing of technicians that do not have scheduled work and related support staff; implementing rolling furloughs and/or reduced salaries/hourly rates for certain non-executive corporate positions; suspending the Company’s Executive Deferred Compensation Retirement Plan and the Team, Inc. 401(k) Plan’s employer match; and reducing other overhead costs to better align with current market demands. A copy of the press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

