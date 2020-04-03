CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.2 2 form8k040220ex99-2.htm Capstone Companies,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:CAPC)
Capstone Companies, Inc. (CAPC) is a holding company. The Company designs and manufactures a line of specialty power failure lighting solutions and other specialty consumer products for the North American and Global retail markets through its operating subsidiary. Its product line consists of consumer lighting products, including power failure multi-function handheld lights, power failure multi-function nightlights and wall-plates, decorative nightlights, wireless motion sensor lights, remote control battery powered accent lights and remote control outlets. Its products are sold under Capstone Industries, Inc. (CAPI) brand name, Capstone Lighting, and also under a licensed brand. The Company oversees the manufacturing of its products through its three operating subsidiaries: CAPI, Capstone International H.K Ltd. (CIHK) and Capstone Lighting Technologies, Inc. (CLTL). The Company is focused on establishing relationships with international, national and regional retailers.