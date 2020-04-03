CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Capstone Companies, Inc., a Florida corporation, (“Company”) conducted a pre-recorded webcast and conference call on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Standard Time, to discuss Company’s business and financial results for the fiscal annual period ended December 31, 2019.
A telephonic replay of the webcast and conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. EST the day of the call until Tuesday, April 7, 2020. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13699670. Alternatively, the archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.capstonecompaniesinc.com, along with a transcript once available. The transcript of the March 31, 2020 webcast and conference call is filed as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K/A, Amendment Number One.
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure
The disclosures in Item 2.02 above are incorporated into and referenced in this Item 7.01.
The information discussed under Item 2.02 above and this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K/A, Amendment Number One, shall not be deemed \”filed\” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or incorporated by reference in any filing by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. The contents of any URL\’s referenced in Exhibit 99.2 are not incorporated into this Current Report on Form 8-K/A, Amendment Number One, or any other filings by the Company with the Commission.
ITEM 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. Exhibit
EX-99.2 2 form8k040220ex99-2.htm Capstone Companies,…
About CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

Capstone Companies, Inc. (CAPC) is a holding company. The Company designs and manufactures a line of specialty power failure lighting solutions and other specialty consumer products for the North American and Global retail markets through its operating subsidiary. Its product line consists of consumer lighting products, including power failure multi-function handheld lights, power failure multi-function nightlights and wall-plates, decorative nightlights, wireless motion sensor lights, remote control battery powered accent lights and remote control outlets. Its products are sold under Capstone Industries, Inc. (CAPI) brand name, Capstone Lighting, and also under a licensed brand. The Company oversees the manufacturing of its products through its three operating subsidiaries: CAPI, Capstone International H.K Ltd. (CIHK) and Capstone Lighting Technologies, Inc. (CLTL). The Company is focused on establishing relationships with international, national and regional retailers.

