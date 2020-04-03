SEC Filings PURE CYCLE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PCYO) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k - Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter PURE CYCLE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PCYO) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(c)Appointment of Officer

On April 1, 2020, Kevin B. McNeill, age 48, joined the Registrant as Vice President, and the board of directors of the Registrant voted to elect Mr. McNeill as Chief Financial Officer, principal accounting officer and principal financial officer of the Registrant effective as of April 10, 2020. Mark W. Harding will continue to serve as the Registrant’s President and Chief Executive Officer, but will relinquish his position as Chief Financial Officer, principal accounting officer and principal financial officer effective as of April 10, 2020.

Mr. McNeill has more than 24 years of accounting and finance experience. Prior to joining the Registrant, Mr. McNeill was the VP, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, from July 2018 through March 2020, of TCG Group Holdings, LLP, a privately held wealth management company in Austin, Texas. From May 2012 to July 2018, Mr. McNeill was the Controller for First Western Financial, Inc., where he played an integral role in the successful completion of First Western’s initial public offering. Mr. McNeill began his career with Ernst and Young in Denver in the Audit and Advisory Business Services group. After being promoted to Audit Manager, Mr. McNeill transitioned to corporate accounting and served in various positions, including serving as Controller of the Registrant from 2004 through May 2012. Mr. McNeill obtained his Bachelor Degree and Master of Accountancy from the University of Denver and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. McNeill and any other persons to which he was selected as an officer of the Registrant. Mr. McNeill has no family relationship with any director or executive officer of the Registrant and has not been involved in any related party transaction that would require disclosure to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Mr. McNeill entered into an offer letter with the Registrant providing for at-will employment with an annual base salary of $225,000. Mr. McNeill will be eligible for discretionary bonuses on the same basis as other officers and key employees of the Registrant. In addition, he will be eligible to the standard benefits available to all full-time employees of the Registrant.

