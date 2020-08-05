TAYLOR DEVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Taylor Devices, Inc. announces that Mark V. McDonough, CFO, has resigned as a director of the company as of July 30, 2020. Mr. McDonough will continue to serve the company in his current role as Chief Financial Officer. Consequently, the Board of Directors has appointed Timothy J. Sopko, currently CEO of Taylor Devices, Inc., to fill the vacant seat on the Board.

Mr. Sopko was appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer on April 29, 2019 and is the former Vice President and General Manager of Carleton Technologies Inc. (d.b.a. Cobham Mission Systems) in Orchard Park, New York. Prior to becoming Vice President and General Manager at Carleton in 2014, Mr. Sopko, held positions of increasing responsibility including, General Manager, Director of Engineering and Programs, Director of Engineering and Director of Business Development.

Mr. Sopko’s Class 2 nomination will stand for election by shareholders at the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on October 23, 2020.



