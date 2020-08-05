Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 5, 2020, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The full text of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits:
The following exhibit relating to Item 2.02 shall be deemed to be furnished, and not filed:
99.1 Press Release dated August 5, 2020.
EXHIBIT INDEX
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 a8-k2020q2earningsex991.htm EXHIBIT 99 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1Bellerophon Provides Clinical Program Update and Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial ResultsWARREN,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. The Company is focused on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is focused on the development of its nitric oxide therapy for patients with pulmonary hypertension (PH), using its delivery system, INOpulse, with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) as the lead indication. Its INOpulse device has a mechanism that delivers brief, targeted pulses of nitric oxide timed to occur at the beginning of a breath for delivery to the alveoli of the lungs, which minimizes the amount of drug required for treatment. The Company’s second program, BCM, is a medical device focused to prevent congestive heart failure following a ST Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI), which is a type of severe heart attack. The Company’s BCM is in PRESERVATION I clinical trial.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR