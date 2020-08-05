On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Conditions.

On August 5, 2020, On Track Innovations Ltd. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and other financial information. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated August 5, 2020



About On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV)

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support. Its PayEnable technology can be implemented into a range of products. Its Retail and Mass Transit products include TRIO mPOS, Pico BT, WAVE, WAVE PKI, oti SATURN 6700 UNO, oti SATURN 6500 TRIO and oti SCI 6000. It also offers otiMetry and oti CONNECT 3000. Its EasyFuel Plus solution is a wireless, cashless, cardless and paperless refueling tracking and payment solution. Its EasyPark set of parking solutions provides parking fee collection, parking payment enforcement and parking management solution. Its MediSmart solution is an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector.