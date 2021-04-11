Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

As previously reported, Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (the “Company”) is undertaking a restatement of prior financial statements and is not currently reporting its regular financial results until the restatement has been completed. For this reason, the filing of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2020 will be delayed, pending completion of the restatement. The Company continues to work with its external auditors to complete the financial statement audits for the years ended 2020 and 2019, as well as the review of interim quarters on Form 10-Q for the second and third quarters of 2019 and for the first three quarters of 2020, which the Company expects to file together with its restated and other outstanding filings.

The information in this report shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this report and other materials the Company files with the SEC, as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the Company, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “budgeted,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “estimate,” “continue,” “outlook,” “forecast” or “future,” variations thereof or other similar statements. Please refer to the Company\’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 for additional information concerning these and other uncertainties that could negatively impact the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise its forward-looking statements, except as required by law.