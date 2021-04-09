ENERGY FUELS INC. (TSE:EFR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Energy Fuels Inc. (the “Company”) has filed a prospectus supplement (the “ATM Prospectus Supplement”) to its effective U.S. registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228158) in connection with its Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and Roth Capital Partners, LLC, dated May 6, 2019. to the ATM Prospectus Supplement, the Company may, at its discretion from time to time, sell up to an additional $33.5 million of common shares under its “at the market” program.

Item 9.01. Exhibits.

About ENERGY FUELS INC. (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc. (Energy Fuels) is engaged in conventional and in situ (ISR) uranium extraction and recovery, along with the exploration, permitting and evaluation of uranium properties in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: ISR Uranium and Conventional Uranium. It conducts its ISR activities through its Nichols Ranch Project, located in northeast Wyoming. It conducts its conventional uranium extraction and recovery activities through its White Mesa Mill. It owns the Nichols Ranch Uranium Recovery Facility in Wyoming (the Nichols Ranch Project), which is a uranium recovery facility operating in the United States. In addition, the Company owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is a conventional uranium recovery facility operating in the United States. It also owns uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation, as well as fully-permitted uranium and uranium/vanadium projects on standby.