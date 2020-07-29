Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Story continues below

About Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc. is a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Products Group (IPG), EMEA Technology Products Group (EMEA), and Corporate and Other (Corporate). IPG sells a range of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products, which are marketed in North America. The Company offers a range of products that are manufactured for its own design and marketed under the brands: Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel Relius, Relius Elite and Hercules. Its EMEA segment primarily sells information and communications technology (ICT) and consumer electronics (CE) products. These products are marketed in Europe and are manufactured by other companies. MRO products offered by its IPG segment include electrical and bulbs, fasteners and hardware, storage and shelving, and tools and instruments. ICT products offered by its EMEA segment include computer components and accessories, and software. CE products include audio and cell phones.