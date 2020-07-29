TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers, Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. Its Production Testing division provides frac flowback services, production well testing services, offshore rig cooling and other associated services in various oil and gas producing regions. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. The Offshore division consists of two operating segments: Offshore Services and Maritech.