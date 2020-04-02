AMERICAN SHARED HOSPITAL SERVICES (NYSEMKT:AMS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 2, 2020 the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2019. The full text of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report. The Company does not intend for this exhibit to be incorporated by reference into future filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit 99.1 — Earnings Press Release dated April 2, 2020
The information in this report is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of our SEC filings and other public announcements that we may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. We disclaim any current intention to revise or update the information contained in this report, although we may do so from time to time as our management believes is warranted. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other documents or reports with the SEC, through press releases or through other public disclosures.
AMERICAN SHARED HOSPITAL SERVICES Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 amsq42019earningsrelea.htm EX-99.1 DocumentAmerican Shared Hospital Services Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 ResultsSan Francisco,…
About AMERICAN SHARED HOSPITAL SERVICES (NYSEMKT:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services provides Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery equipment and radiation therapy and related equipment to approximately 20 medical centers in approximately 20 states in the United States. The Company provides Gamma Knife services through its over 81% indirect interest in GK Financing, LLC (GKF). The Company’s business is the outsourcing of stereotactic radiosurgery services and radiation therapy services. The Company provides the equipment, as well as planning, installation, reimbursement and marketing support services. The Company’s radiation therapy business consists of one Image Guided Radiation Therapy Operations (IGRT) system. IGRT technology integrates imaging and detection components into a linear accelerator, allowing clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning and deliver treatment with a single device, providing radiation therapy with less damage to healthy tissue. It is also engaged in proton beam radiation therapy business (PBRT).

