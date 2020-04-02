SEC Filings AMERICAN SHARED HOSPITAL SERVICES (NYSEMKT:AMS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

AMERICAN SHARED HOSPITAL SERVICES (NYSEMKT:AMS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 2, 2020 the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2019. The full text of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report. The Company does not intend for this exhibit to be incorporated by reference into future filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1 — Earnings Press Release dated April 2, 2020

The information in this report is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of our SEC filings and other public announcements that we may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. We disclaim any current intention to revise or update the information contained in this report, although we may do so from time to time as our management believes is warranted. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other documents or reports with the SEC, through press releases or through other public disclosures.