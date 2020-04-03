SYNALLOY CORPORATION (NASDAQ:SYNL) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events
On April 2, 2020, Synalloy Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release to update its shareholders and other investors on its March 29, 2020 proposal to Privet Fund Management, LLC and UPG Enterprises, LLC to resolve their costly and distracting proxy fight. The Company also discussed its Board of Directors’ belief that ensuring stable business and management continuity during this period of extreme market volatility, and then commencing a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives in a more secure market environment, offers the most prudent and deliberate path forward to create liquidity and to maximize value for all shareholders. The review of strategic alternatives will consider all options, including a sale of all or parts of the Company, as well as continued governance and Board of Directors composition enhancements, balance sheet and business optimization and management succession in the event that a liquidity event does not take place.
A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
Important Other Information
The Company, its directors and certain of its executive officers are participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s shareholders in connection with the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Company intends to file a definitive proxy statement and proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with any such solicitation of proxies from the Company’s shareholders. SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ SUCH PROXY STATEMENT, ACCOMPANYING BLUE PROXY CARD AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. The Company’s preliminary proxy statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting contains information regarding the direct and indirect interests, by securities holdings or otherwise, of the Company’s directors and executive officers in the Company’s securities. If the holdings of the Company’s securities change from the amounts provided in the Company’s preliminary proxy statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting, such changes will be set forth in SEC filings on Forms 3, 4, and 5, which can be found through the Company’s website at www.synalloy.com or through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Information can also be found in the Company’s other SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Updated information regarding the identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the definitive proxy statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders will be able to obtain the definitive proxy statement, any amendments or supplements to the proxy statement and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC at no charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies will also be available at no charge at the Company’s website at www.synalloy.com.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(c) Exhibits
About SYNALLOY CORPORATION (NASDAQ:SYNL)
Synalloy Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. The Company operates through two segments: the Metals Segment and the Specialty Chemicals Segment. The Company’s Metals Segment comprises three subsidiaries: Synalloy Metals, Inc., which owns Bristol Metals, LLC (BRISMET), located in Bristol, Tennessee; Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc. (Palmer), located in Andrews, Texas; and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc. (Specialty), located in Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Houston, Texas. The Company’s Metals Segment manufactures stainless steel, other alloy pipe, storage solutions and separation equipment. The Company’s Specialty Chemicals segment consists of the Company’s subsidiary, Manufacturers Soap and Chemical Company (MS&C). The Specialty Chemicals Segment manufactures lubricants, surfactants, reaction intermediaries, sulfated fats and oils, and chemical tolling manufacturing resources.
