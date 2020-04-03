SABINE ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE:SBR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 3, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release announcing its monthly cash distribution to unitholders of record on April 15, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

This Report on Form 8-K is being furnished to Item 2.02, Results of Operations and Financial Condition. The information furnished is not deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, is not subject to the liabilities of that section and is not deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Sabine Royalty Trust (the Trust) is an express trust. The Royalty Properties are the assets of the Trust. The Royalty Properties constitutes interests in gross production of oil, gas and other minerals free of the costs of production. The Royalty Properties consist of royalty and mineral interests, including landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals (other than executive rights, bonuses and delay rentals), production payments and other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. These properties are represented by approximately 5,400 tracts of land. Approximately 2,950 of the tracts are in Oklahoma, over 1,750 in Texas, over 330 in Louisiana, over 200 in New Mexico, over 150 in Mississippi and over 10 in Florida. The trustee of the Trust is Southwest Bank.