FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 3, 2020, FitLife Brands, Inc. issued a press release providing preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 for Form 8-K, the information in this Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

See Item 2.02.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

See Exhibit Index.

Exhibit Index