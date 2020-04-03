FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On April 3, 2020, FitLife Brands, Inc. issued a press release providing preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 for Form 8-K, the information in this Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
See Item 2.02.
See Exhibit Index.
EX-99 2 ex99-04032020_060403.htm ex99-1 FitLife Brands Provides Preliminary First Quarter Results and Operational Update OMAHA,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF)
FitLife Brands, Inc. is a provider of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers marketed under the brand names, such as NDS Nutrition Products (NDS) (www.ndsnutrition.com), PMD (www.pmdsports.com), SirenLabs (www.sirenlabs.com), CoreActive (www.coreactivenutrition.com) and Metis Nutrition (www.metisnutrition.com) (together, NDS Products). The Company’s product portfolio also includes brands, including iSatori (www.isatori.com), CT Fletcher, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize (together, iSatori Products). The NDS Products are distributed principally through franchised General Nutrition Centers, Inc. (GNC) stores located both domestically and internationally, and, with the addition of Metis Nutrition, through corporate GNC stores in the United States. The iSatori Products are sold through approximately 25,000 retail locations, which include specialty, mass and online. Its iSatori Products are sold through iSatori, Inc., which is a subsidiary of the Company.