SYNALLOY CORPORATION (NASDAQ:SYNL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 27, 2020, Synalloy Corporation (the “ Company ”) entered into Amendment No. 1 (the “ Amendment ”) to the Rights Agreement, dated as of March 31, 2020, between the Company and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as rights agent (the “ Rights Agreement ”).

The Amendment terminated the Rights Agreement by accelerating the expiration time of the Company’s common stock purchase rights (each, a “ Right ” and collectively, the “ Rights ”) to 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on June 28, 2020. At the time of the termination of the Rights Agreement, all of the Rights, which were distributed to holders of the Company’s common stock, par value $1.00, to the Rights Agreement, expired.

The foregoing is a summary of the terms of the Amendment. The summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 4.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

The information set forth under Item 1.01 is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

The information set forth under Item 1.01 is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

4.1 Amendment No. 1 to the Rights Agreement, dated as of June 27, 2020, between Synalloy Corporation and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as Rights Agent



SYNALLOY CORP Exhibit

EX-4.1 2 ea123540ex4-1_synalloy.htm AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO THE RIGHTS AGREEMENT Exhibit 4.1 AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO THE RIGHTS AGREEMENT This AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO THE RIGHTS AGREEMENT (this “Amendment”) is dated as of June 27,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About SYNALLOY CORPORATION (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. The Company operates through two segments: the Metals Segment and the Specialty Chemicals Segment. The Company’s Metals Segment comprises three subsidiaries: Synalloy Metals, Inc., which owns Bristol Metals, LLC (BRISMET), located in Bristol, Tennessee; Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc. (Palmer), located in Andrews, Texas; and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc. (Specialty), located in Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Houston, Texas. The Company’s Metals Segment manufactures stainless steel, other alloy pipe, storage solutions and separation equipment. The Company’s Specialty Chemicals segment consists of the Company’s subsidiary, Manufacturers Soap and Chemical Company (MS&C). The Specialty Chemicals Segment manufactures lubricants, surfactants, reaction intermediaries, sulfated fats and oils, and chemical tolling manufacturing resources.