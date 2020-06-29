ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On June 29, 2020, ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), issued a press release containing certain unaudited financial results for its first fiscal quarter of 2020. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

As provided in General Instruction B.2 of SEC Form 8-K, such information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and it shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated June 29, 2020.

About ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its primary businesses through its subsidiaries and operating entities (the variable interest entities (VIEs)). The Company is a business-to-businesses (B2B), integrated Internet technology company providing online-to-offline (O2O) sales channel expansion, precision marketing and the related data services for small and medium-sized enterprises, and entrepreneurial management and networking services for entrepreneurs in the People’s Republic of China. Its segments include Internet advertising and TV advertising. Its services include preparing and publishing media enabled advertising and marketing campaigns for clients on the Internet, mobile phone, television and other communication channels; hosting mini-sites with online messaging and consulting functionalities; providing search engine marketing services; providing data services, and providing social networking and information sharing services to entrepreneurs.