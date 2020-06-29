SEC Filings Lilis Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LLEX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01

Restructuring Support Agreement

On June 28, 2020 (the “Petition Date”), Lilis Energy, Inc., a Nevada corporation (“Lilis” or the “Company”), and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Brushy Resources, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Brushy”), ImPetro Resources, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“ImPetro Resources”), ImPetro Operating LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“ImPetro Operating”), Lilis Operating Company, LLC, a Texas limited liability company (“Lilis Operating”), and Hurricane Resources LLC, a Texas limited liability company (“Hurricane” and together with the Company, Brushy, ImPetro Resources, ImPetro Operating and Lilis Operating, the “Company RSA Parties”), entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (“RSA”) with (i) the lenders under the Company’s revolving credit facility (other than Värde (as defined below)) (the “Consenting RBL Lenders”) and (ii) certain investment funds and entities affiliated with Värde Partners, Inc. (collectively, “Värde”), which collectively own all of the Company’s outstanding preferred stock and a subordinated participation in a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under that certain Second Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement dated as of October 10, 2018 (as amended, the “RBL Credit Agreement” and the loan facility, the “RBL Credit Facility”), by and among the Company, as borrower, the other Company RSA Parties, as guarantors, BMO Harris Bank, N.A., as administrative agent (the “Administrative Agent”), and the lenders party thereto (“RBL Lenders”).

Under the terms of the RSA, the Company RSA Parties, the Consenting RBL Lenders and Värde have agreed to support a restructuring of the Company RSA Parties under a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization (“Plan”) to be proposed with terms set forth in the RSA, which terms provide that, subject to the RSA:

The Company believes it is unlikely that the holders of shares of its common stock will receive any consideration for their shares under any plan approved by the Bankruptcy Court (as defined below), irrespective of whether such plan contemplates terms consistent with or similar to those agreed upon in the RSA.

The Plan contemplated in the RSA is contingent upon, among other things, Värde’s election in its sole discretion, on or before August 17, 2020, to provide (i) an agreed commitment (which, if elected, will be funded on the effective date of the Plan) to buy the common stock of the reorganized Lilis for $55.0 million in cash less any funding provided by Värde under the Replacement DIP Facility (but excluding any amount of interest or fees paid-in-kind and capitalized thereunder), and (ii) certain Värde funds to provide for a Replacement DIP Facility.