Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On November 11, 2020, Synacor, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The full text of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
This information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Synacor, Inc. is making reference to non-GAAP financial information in both the press release and the conference call. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is contained in the attached press release.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
About Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc. is a technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, Internet and communications providers, device manufacturers and enterprises. The Company enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, actionable data and implementation. Through its Managed Portals and Advertising solutions, the Company enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. Its Managed Portals are delivered across devices and under its customers’ own brand names. The Company delivers content, such as top news, entertainment, and long- and short-form video and applications, on its Managed Portals. In addition, consumers have the ability through portals to manage their e-mail and messaging, pay bills, receive special promotions and perform other account management needs.

