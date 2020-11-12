SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SMID) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SMID) Files An 8-K Other Events
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SMID) Files An 8-K Other Events
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SMID) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01
here
About SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SMID)
Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells and installs a range of precast concrete products for use in the construction, highway, utilities and farming industries, through its subsidiaries. The Company’s precast and barrier rental customers are primarily general contractors and federal, state, and local transportation authorities located in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeastern, Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States. It offers products, including Easi-Set SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Easi-Set Sierra Wall, Easi-Set Precast Building and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Building, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and H2Out Secondary Drainage System. Its precast subsidiaries also produce farm products, such as cattleguards and water and feed troughs, as well as custom order precast concrete products with various architectural surfaces.