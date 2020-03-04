SEC Filings Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 3, 2020, Synacor, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. The full text of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

This information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.