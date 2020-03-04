TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (the “Company”) updated its investor presentation, which is used to conduct meetings with investors, stockholders and analysts and at investor conferences, and which the Company intends to place on its website, which may contain nonpublic information. A copy of the presentation is filed as Exhibit 99.01 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01.

Other Events.

On March 3, 2020, the Company closed its previously announced registered direct offering (the “Offering”) of an aggregate of 14,550,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price of $1.10 per share, for gross proceeds of $16,005,000, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. Following the Offering, the Company had an aggregate of 49,227,634 shares of Common Stock outstanding.

On March 3, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the closing of the Offering. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.02 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.01 2 ex99-01.htm CORPORATE PRESENTATION BY THE COMPANY FOR MARCH 2020 (ABBREVIATED FORM) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 8-K Exhibit 99.01 © 2020 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 1 March 2020 Version P0222 2 – 28 – 20 (Doc 0604) Investor Presentation © 2020 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 Cautionary Note on Forward – Looking Statements Certain statements in this presentation regarding strategic plans,…

