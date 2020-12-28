SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On December 24, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enteris BioPharma, received a second milestone payment of $2.5 million from Cara Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CARA) related to the license agreement for Peptelligence® oral formulation technology utilized in Oral KORSUVA™, the oral formulation of Cara’s first-in-class KOR agonist, CR845/difelikefalin. SWK is entitled to receive $1.5 million of this payment per the contractual splits agreed to in the Enteris acquisition agreement. In addition, the Company announced that it had closed a royalty purchase and a senior secured credit transaction, deploying approximately $27 million in the two transactions.

By filing this Current Report on Form 8-K and furnishing the information contained herein, the Company makes no admission as to the materiality of any information in this report that is required to be disclosed solely by reason of Regulation FD.

The information presented in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, unless the Company specifically states that the information is to be considered “filed” under the Exchange Act or specifically incorporates it by reference into a filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01(d). Financial Statements and Exhibits.

About SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corporation is a healthcare capital provider. The Company offers financing solutions to a range of life science companies, institutions and inventors. The Company’s focus is on monetizing cash flow streams derived from commercial-stage products and related intellectual property through royalty purchases and financings, as well as through the creation of synthetic revenue interests in commercialized products. The Company, through its subsidiary SWK Advisors LLC, provides non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to similarly invest in life science finance. It focuses to fund transactions through its own working capital, as well as by building its asset management business by raising additional third party capital to be invested alongside its capital. The Company evaluates and invests in a range of healthcare related companies and products.